‘No more dilly-dallying on Myanmar’

Asean needs to have a greater sense of urgency in dealing with issues related to Myanmar and not just rely on one meeting after another, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said this is because the situation has been prolonged and is deteriorating.

Saifuddin added that even if a meeting is required, it can be done at any time with technology, noting that the next meeting is in November.

In addition, he also voiced his dissatisfaction with the reports and data related to developments in Myanmar – such as the number of battles, number of victims killed and arrested, and those who became refugees – which were not updated and communicated accurately to him or other Asean foreign ministers.

“I will write to the Asean secretariat for the foreign ministers to make an assessment of the actual situation in Myanmar. What is actually happening, with accurate and latest figures, should always be updated.

“We can’t wait for another meeting. We in Asean manage this issue with meetings and I think this can’t be done anymore; Malaysia is ready to help in terms of expediting aid, and so on,” he told reporters after visiting SJK(T) Ladang Jeram here yesterday.

Saifuddin also said the progress report on humanitarian aid delivered through a special task force jointly established by Asean and the Myanmar junta is also dismal – and he is of the view that Asean should evaluate this, Bernama reported.