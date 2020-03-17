Chairman of Sri Lanka’s National Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has said that no decision has been taken yet to postpone the April 25 general elections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deshapriya made the remarks on Monday after a meeting between health authorities and Election Commission officials, reports the Colombo Page.

The Commission revealed that the health authorities have informed them that there the situation in the country was not serious to postpone the election.

Accordingly, nominations will be accepted on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Due to the coronavirus situation, the Election Commission has requested that only the Secretary or the authorized representative of a political party or an Independent can come to the election office to hand over the nominations, Deshapriya said.

Deshapriya has also made a special request to political party leaders, candidates and political activists to refrain from holding public rallies and meetings for the next 10 days.

The coronavirus has infected 18 people in the island nation with no deaths.