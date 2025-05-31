New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

As he wrapped up his two-day India visit, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Friday reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed his country’s full solidarity with the people of India.

Peters on Friday met Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Bharatiya Janata Party’s National President J P Nadda as both ministers discussed India and New Zealand’s democratic systems and the scope for enhanced bilateral cooperation – including in health.

“Met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters, in New Delhi as part of our ‘Know BJP’ initiative. During our engaging discussion, we explored ways to enhance party-to-party ties. I shared insights into our party’s ideology, organisational structure, and its contributions to India’s progress. Our interaction also focused on strengthening India-New Zealand relations. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations,” Nadda posted on X after the meeting.

This was Peters’ third visit to India. He had earlier visited India as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in March 2024 and February 2020.

“India and New Zealand share warm and friendly ties, underpinned by shared democratic values and growing cooperation across various sectors. This visit served as a follow-up to the Official Visit of Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon to India in March 2025, and reflects the growing momentum in bilateral relations, marked by regular high-level exchanges and shared commitment to our deepening multifaceted partnership,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held bilateral discussions with Peters, covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including trade and economy, defence and security, traditional medicine, sports, education and people-to-people ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest besides affirming their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“Thank New Zealand for its support and solidarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Following up from the recent visit of PM Christopher Luxon, took stock of the progress made by our partnership. Agreed that in a more volatile and uncertain world, it’s important that India and New Zealand collaborate closely for a rules-based, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the EAM posted on X after the meeting.