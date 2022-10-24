New military leadership appointments show China is bracing itself for conflict

In the clearest sign yet that China is bracing itself for a possible showdown with the United States over Taiwan, an overage People’s Liberation Army (PLA) general with combat experience was re-elected as vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) on Sunday.

President Xi Jinping bent the unwritten “seven up, eight down” rule for General Zhang Youxia, 72, a veteran of the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War and one of a handful of PLA generals with combat experience.

Gen Zhang, previously the CMC’s second-ranked vice-chairman, was elected first vice-chairman of the commission and retained his seat in the 24-member Politburo following a meeting of the Communist Party elite on Sunday.

The party’s unofficial norm dictates that those aged over 68 are not eligible to stay on in or be further promoted to the Politburo at the start of a new term.

His election at the first plenum, a meeting of the party’s Central Committee that kicks off a new five-year term the day after the end of a party congress, confirms previous predictions by The Straits Times.

The CMC is China’s military high command, in charge of over two million active personnel in the PLA. It is chaired by Mr Xi and supported by two vice-chairmen and four members.

Like Mr Xi, Gen Zhang is a native of Shaanxi province and a “princeling” – the offspring of China’s political elite. Their fathers were known to be close friends.