New Jersey restaurant introduces ‘Modi Ji Thali’ ahead of Indian PM’s US visit

Imagine going to a restaurant and ordering a thali, only to discover that it is dedicated to none other than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Well, this unique experience has become a reality at a New Jersey-based restaurant, where owner Shripad Kulkarni has introduced a special thali in honor of the PM, just ahead of his upcoming visit to the United States.

Dubbed the “Modi ji thali,” this culinary tribute features a delectable array of dishes that reflect the diverse flavors of India. From comforting khichdi and indulgent rasgulla to the aromatic sarson ka saag and flavorful Kashmiri dum aloo, the thali promises to take diners on a gastronomic journey. Alongside these traditional favorites, idli, dhokla, chhanch, and paapad complete the ensemble, creating a feast fit for a Prime Minister.

The inspiration behind this special thali came from the demands of the Indian diaspora residing in New Jersey. Shripad Kulkarni, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to create a culinary experience that not only pays tribute to Prime Minister Modi but also resonates with the local Indian community. The Modi ji thali has already gained immense popularity among patrons, who have been flocking to the restaurant to savor its delightful flavors.

This is not the first time that a thali has been launched in honor of PM Modi. On his birthday in 2022, a restaurant in Delhi introduced a unique thali consisting of a staggering 56 items, giving customers the choice between vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

As anticipation builds for Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States from June 21-24, this culinary tribute comes as a surprise to many Twitter users. The visit itself holds great significance, as PM Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. During his trip, he will be honored with a state dinner at the White House, marking a momentous occasion for both nations.