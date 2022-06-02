Netherlands and Germany team up to jointly drill gas in North Sea

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate has announced that the Netherlands and Germany would jointly drill for a new gas field in the North Sea.

According to a statement released by the Ministry on Wednesday, State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief “granted permissions for the Dutch part today.”

IANS reported citing Xinhua news agency that the permits will be “available for inspection online” beginning Friday, and an “expedited procedure” for the requisite permits is underway in Germany.

The announcement came just one day after Russia’s Gazprom cut off gas supplies to the Netherlands in response to Dutch gas operator GasTerra’s reluctance to pay in roubles.

The new drilling area will be more than 19 kilometres offshore on the Dutch-German border in the North Sea.

A pipeline is being constructed to carry the gas on land, as well as a cable to a nearby German wind farm for the gas field’s electricity supply. It was also stated that the first gas would be generated by the end of 2024.

