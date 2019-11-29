Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since the last three days and underwent an appendicitis surgery.

On Thursday, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari arrived at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic, Vascular and Transplant Centre in Kathmandu.

Bhandari reached the hospital at around 7:40 pm (local time) and was apprised about the Prime Minister’s health.

“This evening, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, came to the Manmohan Centre, Maharajgunj and took an update on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s health condition. The President wished for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Oli and expressed satisfaction over his recovery progress,” Oli’s press advisor Surya Thapa said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Oli was rushed to the hospital after he complained of stomach ache. The Prime Minister underwent an appendicitis surgery and was kept on the ventilator.

However, he was taken off from the ventilator after his condition significantly improved.

Taking to Twitter, Oli thanked all the people for their wishes, saying he was recovering quickly.

PM Oli is also undergoing regular dialysis as his transplanted kidney has stopped functioning, according to ANI report

In the last few weeks, Nepal PM underwent four cycles of hemodialysis at Grande International Hospital.

In 2007, Oli underwent a kidney transplant in India after both of his kidneys failed