At least fifteen more people were killed in a landslide caused by torrential rains in western Nepal on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the landslips in the last 48 hours in the country to 37, according to the home ministry.

All the 15 deaths were reported from Myagdi district, it further said.

Fifteen people, who were buried in the landslide in the district, are still missing, it added.

On Friday, 22 people were killed in different incidents of landslides across Nepal.

Meanwhile, the government has mobilised the Army and police personnel to carry out rescue operations.

Meteorological Department on Friday had forecast that the monsoon rains will last for another three days.

Last year, heavy rainfall claimed over 90 lives, while 29 others were missing and several injured in Nepal.

In 2016, floods and landslides in Nepal left at least 77 people dead while hundreds of others were forced to flee their homes as torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the country.

The annual monsoon rains, which normally start in June and continue through September often result in casualties in Nepal.

(With inputs from agency)