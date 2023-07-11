Nepal chopper crash: This is Manang Air’s third air crash in six years

In a devastating incident, a Manang Air helicopter flying from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu has crashed, sending shockwaves through the region.

Authorities have confirmed the discovery of five bodies thus far, while the condition of one individual remains unknown. It has been revealed that all passengers on board, except for the pilot, are Mexican citizens.

This is not the first time that Manang Air has been involved in an accident. Back in 2017, another incident occurred on June 10 when a Manang Air helicopter, carrying six people from Kathmandu, experienced a crash landing in Gosaikunda, Rasuwa district. All passengers and the pilot escaped unharmed, though the helicopter sustained minor damages.

In 2019, at Solukhumbu’s Lukla Airport, a collision between a Summit Air 9N AMH (L410) plane and a parked Manang Air helicopter resulted in the loss of three lives on April 14.

Among the victims were Summit Air’s co-pilot, Sujit Dhungana, and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Ram Bahadur Khadka, who was stationed in Lukla for airport security. Despite efforts to save him, Sub-Inspector Rudra Bahadur Shrestha, from the Nepal Police, tragically passed away while undergoing treatment at Grande Hospital.