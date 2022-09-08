Need to expand the scope of partnership in Defence Equipment & Technological Cooperation with Japan: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Tokyo emphasised on the need to expand the scope of partnership in the field of Defence Equipment and Technological Cooperation between India and Japan.

Singh invited Japanese industries to invest in India’s defence corridors where a conducive environment for the growth of the defence industry has been created by the Government of India, stated Ministry of Defence (MoD).

This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. As two robust democracies, the two countries are pursuing a Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

During his visit, the Defence Minister held bilateral talks with Minister of Defense of Japan Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo today in which both Ministers reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation as well as regional affairs.

They acknowledged the importance of India-Japan defence partnership and the ‘critical role’ it will play in ensuring free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

During the delegation-level talks, Rajnath Singh highlighted that the growing complexities in the India-Japan bilateral defence exercises is a testimony to the deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries.

Besides, the Ministers expressed their commitment in continuing bilateral and multilateral exercises including ‘Dharma Guardian’, ‘JIMEX’ and ‘Malabar’.

“They welcomed the operationalisation of the Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement during Exercise ‘MILAN’ in March this year,” stated Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a press statement.

The two Ministers agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave way for much greater cooperation and interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries.

After reaching Tokyo on Wednesday, Rajnath Singh began his day’s engagements by laying a wreath at a Memorial, dedicated to the personnel of Japan Self Defense Forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty, at Ministry of Defense, Japan.

He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour before the bilateral meeting with the Japanese Defense Minister.

Later in the day, the Singh, along with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, will participate in the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.