Ex-Pakistan Prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s continued to be in critical condition and delays to allow the PML-N supremo to travel abroad for treatment could result in an adverse impact on his life, according to his personal physician on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Adan Khan tweeted, “Former PM #NawazSharif’s health status remains critical. Special Medical Board of Punjab Govt. comprising eminent medical professionals recommended travelling for medical treatment abroad to a centre of excellence”.

"The delay could've serious adverse health & life consequences", Khan further posted.

“The delay could’ve serious adverse health & life consequences”, Khan further posted.

Dr Khan also attached pictures of a letter sent by the Medical Board of the Services Hospital to Punjab’s Health Department on Sunday, The News International reported.

According to letter, the board has concluded that it agreed with the doctors of the Services Hospital for moving the former premier abroad for medical treatment.

Earlier this week, Sharif was due to leave for London on a PIA flight along with his brother Shahbaz Sharif. All arrangements were finalised but at the eleventh hour the PTI government played a trick and did not remove his name from the ECL”.

Last week, Nawaz Sharif was allowed in principle to travel abroad for seeking medical treatment, according to a decision taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The former premier was shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) set up at his Jati Umra residence from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), where he was admitted on October 22 after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health, Dawn news reported.

During the course of treatment at the Services Hospital, the former premier had suffered an angina attack, besides complaints of bleeding from gums and some other parts, because of his fluctuating platelets.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the deterioration of his health.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and the US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.