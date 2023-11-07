In reaction to Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement, NATO declared on Tuesday that a significant security treaty from the Cold War would be formally suspended.

According to the alliance, its signatory members have frozen their involvement in the agreement.

The Treaty of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, which was intended to stop Cold War adversaries from amassing forces at or near mutual boundaries, has been ratified by the majority of NATO’s 31 partners. Although it was signed in November 1990, it took two years for it to be formally ratified.

The finalization of Moscow’s departure was announced earlier on Tuesday by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The partners who had signed “intend to suspend the operation of the CFE Treaty for as long as necessary, in accordance with their rights under international law,” NATO responded by saying. All of the NATO Allies firmly endorse this decision.

NATO emphasized that its members are still dedicated to “preventing misperceptions and conflicts, and reducing military risk.”

Meanwhile, as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 20th month, the chairperson of the Russian Federation Council proposed the creation of a Ministry of Happiness in the country.

The United Arab Emirates became one of four nations to have a “minister of happiness” earlier in 2018. Creating and executing policies and initiatives that support a well-rounded lifestyle across the nation was part of the task. Prior to the UAE’s action, Venezuela established its ministry in 2013.

In another news coming in from Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen to compete for president-ship once more in the 2024 elections, which will keep him in office until 2030, according to a news report in The Telegraph. His office hasn’t yet verified the report, though. According to unnamed Kremlin insiders cited in the report, a public statement will be released “soon”.

Boris Yeltsin handed had handed over the presidentship to Putin, now 71, in 1999, and he has been in charge ever since. Since Josef Stalin, he has presided over Russia for a longer period of time than any previous president.