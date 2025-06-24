NATO Summit in The Hague: A Critical Test of Unity Amid Global Tensions

The three-day NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, starting Tuesday, is set to be a crucial occasion for the alliance as it navigates complex global challenges.

US President Donald Trump will attend the summit, where he is expected to pressure member nations to increase their defence spending beyond the current target of 2 per cent of GDP.

Advertisement

As per the US Department of State, President Trump, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are scheduled to travel to The Hague, Netherlands, from June 24-25, 2025, to attend the NATO Summit.

Advertisement

As per media reports, President Trump has explored a proposal to increase defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP, with a two-tiered approach consisting of 3.5 per cent for “hard military” spending and 1.5 per cent for infrastructure and cybersecurity. However, some NATO member states have expressed reservations about meeting this target.

NATO, which stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, is a military and political alliance of 32 member states from Europe and North America.

The summit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, particularly between Israel and Iran. Trump’s announcement on Tuesday of a ceasefire between the two nations has raised hopes for a potential end to the conflict, but the situation remains volatile.

NATO’s stance on Ukraine will also be a key topic of discussion, with European leaders hoping to maintain a strong commitment to Ukraine’s defence despite the current US ambivalence toward providing support.

The summit will test NATO’s unity and ability to adapt to a rapidly changing global landscape. With Trump’s attendance, there are concerns about the US commitment to the alliance and potential disagreements over defence spending.

Additionally, the alliance will need to address the growing threat posed by Russia and China, while also navigating the complexities of Brexit and European security.