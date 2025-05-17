Myanmar residents complain of delays in post-quake rebuilding

Residents of Myanmar are unhappy with the local authorities in Mandalay who they allege are delaying the inspection of risk assessment of damaged buildings and in handling applications for demolition or repair since the devastating March 28 earthquake which wrought massive destruction in the country.

“We’ve been sleeping outside on the street since the earthquake. It’s really difficult to keep living like this when inspections aren’t happening and repairs aren’t allowed,” Myanmar’s media outlet ‘The Irrawaddy’ quoted one of the residents as saying on Friday.

Advertisement

“My two-story brick house didn’t collapse, but some of the pillars were slightly damaged. Since it was built by a private builder, they said they could assess and repair it. Some repairs were already completed, but then the municipal authorities came and told me to stop. That was more than 10 days ago, but no municipal officials have come to inspect it,” said another resident who had to vacate his property.

Advertisement

The devastating earthquake on March 28 claimed over 2,000 lives in Mandalay city alone. Hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded since the quake which have forced residents to sleep outside, enduring high temperatures of 42 degree Celsius.

According to the Mandalay City Development Committee, nearly 4,000 buildings have collapsed completely and the clearing of the rubble and rebuilding has been continuing since the earthquake.

Last week, Myanmar state media reported that the clearance of buildings damaged by the massive earthquake is approximately 80 per cent complete in Mandalay and about 50 per cent complete in Sagaing.

In Mandalay, major roads affected by the earthquake have been cleared of debris to prevent obstacles and ensure the safety of commuters, state-owned daily ‘The Global New Light of Myanmar’ reported, citing the officials of Myanmar Fire Brigade Headquarters.

The earthquake has caused the deaths of 3,759 people and injuries to 5,107 others, with 114 individuals still reported missing nationwide, as of earlier this month.

Last month, a report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs highlighted that frequent strong aftershocks continue to shake central Myanmar almost daily, increasing fear and uncertainty, adding that many families still sleep outdoors, exposed to the elements and the risk of disease and venomous insect and snake bites.