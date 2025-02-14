My admin. has approved extradition of Tahawwur Rana:Trump

In a key announcement that is likely to hurt Pakistan, President Donald Trump said the United States has agreed to extradite November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India.

The key accused in the 26/11 terror attack is currently at a high-security prison in the US and India has been seeking his extradition for years.

“I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice,” Mr Trump said after bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

The American President said, “India and the US will be working together like never before to confront the threat of radical Islamic terror across the world. There are more to follow.”

Mr Modi appreciated the US’s stand to extradite the terror accused and thanked President Trump for confirming his extradition. “A perpetrator of the Mumbai terror attack is being extradited for his interrogation and trial in India. I thank President Trump for expediting the process.”

Pakistani origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attack on Mumbai that resulted in the death of 164 people, will now be interrogated by Indian agencies and face trial in India.

Rana was aware of the Mumbai terror strike and was in contact with the terrorist groups and their leaders in Pakistan. Rana’s co-conspirators included, among others, David Coleman Headley. Headley pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

Rana is also accused of having close links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).