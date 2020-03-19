In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has advised people to look after each other in the ongoing “tough circumstances”.

Van Dijk on Wednesday took to Twitter to spread his message, hoping the well-being of everyone.

“I just wanted to send a message to say I hope everyone is doing OK in these difficult times,” said van Dijk.

The virus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has so far claimed more than 8,900 lives and infected above 219,000.

To stop the virus from spreading, several sports events have either been postponed or cancelled. The list includes Euro 2020, English Premier League, Copa America, La Liga, Serie A, etc.

The whole world is almost in a lockdown as the virus has spread over 165 countries so far.

“We must all look after each other in what is tough circumstances for everyone across the whole world. Please stay safe…We will be back! You’ll Never Walk Alone,” said van Dijk.