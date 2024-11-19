Modi-Meloni announce five-year strategic action plan to boost India-Italy ties

Aware of the unparalleled potential of the strategic partnership between their two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during their meeting at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on the margins of the G20 Summit decided to give it further impetus through focused, time-bound initiatives and a Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29.

This was the fifth meeting between the two leaders in the last two years. The action plan outlines their vision for the next five years. It will pursue joint collaborations, programmes and initiatives in key sectors of trade and investment, science and technology, new and emerging technologies, clean energy, space, defence, connectivity and people-to-people linkages.

The two sides will hold regular ministerial and official dialogues across numerous domains. co-production, collaborations between respective industries and institutions, innovation and mobility would provide momentum and further depth to the bilateral partnership and benefit the economies and people of both countries.

The two leaders looked forward to continuing their dialogue and work together on multilateral and global platforms for upholding their shared values of democracy, rule of law and sustainable development.

They also agreed to continue working together for the implementation of plurilateral strategic initiatives, including the Global Biofuels Alliance and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, of which they are founding members.