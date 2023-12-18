Misthi and Namkeen convention at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan

Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for Industries, Women and Child Development and Social Welfare today inaugurated a three-day World Misthi and Namkeen Convention Expo 2023 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan today. The convention is jointly organised by Misthi Udyog and DCSSTR.

It will show case the state’s vibrant m isthi, namkeen and snacks industry. There are 300 stalls and a daily footfall of around 30,000 is expected by the organisers. Industry leaders like Bikaji, Haldiram’s, Bikano and others are participating in the convention. Exhibitions, workshops, competitions and seminars are being held during these three days.

Virender Jain, president of FSNM said showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit in Kolkata is the need of the hour. A senior official of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation which has taken active role in the convention said the misthi from Bengal has been appreciated by people globally. “Bengal’s rasogolla has gained global recognition. Bengal’s misthi doi and rabri have also been appreciated by the people across the globe. But shelf lives of these items need to be increased and attempts are being made.

The convention gives an opportunity for the makers of misthi and namkeen to interact with a view to improve the quality of the products.” It may be mentioned that a Misthi Hub has come up in New Town near Eco Park where people flying to other cities and countries regularly buy sweets for their near and dear ones. Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, painter Shuvaprasanna, Dhiman Das, president Misthi Udyog were present along with others at the inaugural function.