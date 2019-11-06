US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is all set to begin his three-day visit to Germany on Wednesday, according to US State Department.

During a press briefing, a senior State Department official said, “Pompeo will travel to Germany from November 6-8, during which he will engage in a programme with the German government and civil society in commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Pompeo will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and other senior German officials during his three-day official visit.

Washington and Berlin, the two NATO allies, currently have disagreements on a range of issues such as the latter’s defence spending, the Iran nuclear issue as well as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which has been staunchly supported by Germany and Russia.

In May this year, Pompeo had paid his visit to the country, where he met German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The visit came amid strains in US-German ties caused by the isolationist stance of US President Donald Trump.

During his initial visit, Pompeo had also called Germany “a big, important partner and ally for the United States,” saying that both countries had important work to do to achieve security, peace and stability as far as possible.

