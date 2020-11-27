A MiG-29K trainer aircraft has been lost over the Arabian Sea last evening and one pilot has been rescued while a search by air and surface units are in progress for the second pilot, Indian Navy said.

As per the Navy, the incident took place at around 5 pm in the Arabian Sea and a high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter.

“A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 November. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” the Indian Navy said.