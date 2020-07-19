Mexico continues to register near-record levels of confirmed coronavirus infections, frustrating plans to reopen the economy.

According to the health department, there were 7,615 more cases Saturday and 578 more deaths reported, that brings Mexico to a total of 38,888 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began and 338, 913 cases.

Government labs have administered slightly more than 800,000 tests so far, or about one out of every 150 people in the country with a population of nearly 130 million.

On Thursday, US Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said that the restrictions on non-essential travel at the US’ land borders with Canada and Mexico will be extended through August 21 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The border restrictions were first implemented on March 21.

Mexico’s foreign relations secretariat had confirmed the agreement, saying it had been reached “after reviewing the development of COVID-19 propagation.

Mexico had hoped to begin a gradual reopening starting in June, but several states have had to reverse course, closing beaches and hotels again.

