Mexico government said on Wednesday that it has helped ten Mexican citizens to sue Walmart over the shooting at a store in the US border town of El Paso, Texas, that left eight Mexicans dead and eight others wounded.

According to the foreign ministry’s statement, “The objective of these suits, presented in El Paso County, is to hold the company responsible for not taking reasonable and necessary measures to protect its clients from the attack”.

“Through this lawsuit, the petitioners seek justice not only for themselves but also for security for the general public,” the Mexican ministry further said in a statement.

The suspected gunman told police that he was targeting “Mexicans” in the August shooting, which killed 22 people in total.

He posted a manifesto online before the attack denouncing a “Hispanic invasion” of Texas.

A spokesman for Walmart said the company had yet to see a copy of the complaint and would respond appropriately in court.

“We will never forget this tragic event, and our condolences continue to go out to the everyone who was affected,” the company said in a statement.

“Safety is a top priority and we care deeply about our associates and customers”, the company added.

Mexico has condemned the shooting as a “terrorist attack.”

Earlier in September, Walmart halted sales of ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles.

The world’s biggest retailer, Arkansas-based Walmart has more than 4,700 stores across America, many in conservative regions where political opposition to gun control is strong.