PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that her husband and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, retired Captain Mohammad Safdar had been arrested from a hotel in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said: “Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar. I was in the room, sleeping, when they barged in.”

She even posted videos showing the lock of the hotel room door was on the floor after the police barged in.

The development came a day after Safdar raised anti-government slogans at Muhammad Ali Jinnah mausoleum on Sunday before the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) second power show in Karachi, reports Dawn news.

An FIR was registered against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, has denied the PML-N Vice President’s claims.

“Appreciate the quick action taken by IG Sindh against the the hooligans who disrespected Mazar-e-Quaid. Law must take its course. Maryam once again lying that the hotel door was broken. Video shows otherwise. Do u see any handcuffs? Does it look like he was arrested by force?”

The police are however, yet to confirm or comment on the arrest.