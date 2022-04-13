Follow Us:
Mann welcomes CJI on his maiden visit to Punjab

 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice NV Ramana during his arrival to the holy city Amritsar.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | April 13, 2022 9:02 pm

photo SNS

The CM welcomed Justice Ramana with a bouquet and accorded welcome to the state during his maiden visit. Mann said the people of Punjab in general and the entire state government in particular is elated to welcome the CJI and his family during their visit to Punjab.  He also gave replica of Sri Harimandir Sahib as a token of love from the state to the CJI.

