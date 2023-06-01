Mann declines Z plus security for Punjab, Delhi

The Punjab government has declined the Z-plus security given to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by the Union Home Ministry.

In a letter to the Union Home Ministry, the state government said the Punjab CM has confidence in the state police and does not need the Central Reserve Police Force component of the Z-plus security while he is in Punjab or Delhi.

The Punjab government has, however, said that Mann should be provided with the Z-plus security cover in the rest of the country.

The letter said that at present the CM is well protected under the state police security and the dual security cover could create problems in security arrangements.

On 25 May, the Centre had accorded the Z-plus category security cover to Punjab CM in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad.

The Z-plus security cover for Mann was recommended by the Central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a ‘threat perception analysis’ report of the Chief Minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state.

An official said if the CM is protected by a central security agency even in Punjab and Delhi, this would convey a message that he does not have confidence in the Punjab Police.

“The CM does not want to convey a message that he does not have confidence in his own police,” he added.