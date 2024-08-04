Leave Lebanon on any ticket available: US advice to its citizens

Amid tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, United States Embassy in Beirut has issued an urgent advisory for its citizens in Lebanon, urging them to leave the country “on any available ticket”.

The advisory follows a similar warning from UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy asking British nationals in the Middle East country to register with the country’s embassy.

In view of these developments and potential threats, the Indian Embassy in Beirut has also advised its nationals to avoid traveling to Lebanon until further notice.

In an advisory issued on August 1, the embassy stated, “All Indians are strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason should exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut via email at cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128.”

Several other countries, including the UK and Japan, have issued similar advisories, urging their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately.

These warnings follow Iran’s declaration of “severe” retaliation after the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, an act for which Iran blames Israel, though Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday hours after Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr was killed in Beirut. Given Lebanon-based Hezbollah’s close ties with Iran, there are concerns that the group could play a crucial role in Iran’s anticipated retaliation, potentially sparking a broader conflict with Israel.

Earlier this week, the US said it would deploy more fighter jets and warships to the Middle East in a bid to protect Israel from potential Iranian threat. Reiterating its commitment to protect Israel, the Pentagon noted that missile defence forces have also been placed on heightened alert.