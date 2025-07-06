Law student rape case: Governing body meeting records under scanner

The minutes of successive governing body meetings of South Calcutta Law College in Kasba have come under the scanner of investigating officials probing the case of rape of a law student on the evening of 25 June within the college premises.

According to sources in the Kolkata Police, the meeting records are being examined to determine whether the college authorities had acknowledged previous complaints of high-handedness, hooliganism, or sexual harassment allegedly committed by Monojit Mishra, one of the prime accused in the case.

Mishra was reportedly assisted by two others — Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay — both of whom have also been arrested. The duo has been described by investigators as facilitators in the crime.

Officials have already seized the register containing the minutes of governing body meetings, particularly focusing on records from the past two to three months. They are trying to ascertain whether any warnings or complaints about Mishra were ever discussed during official meetings.

In addition, investigators have seized the college attendance register and documents related to Mishra’s appointment as a contractual staff member — a position he was given just a few months before the incident.

Police sources said that Mishra, a former student of the same college, was appointed despite several complaints against him. These include accusations of bringing outsiders into the campus to assault junior students, use of weapons to cause injuries, general hooliganism, and repeated instances of sexually harassing female students.

Meanwhile, another lead in the form of a fifth mobile, that had been seized by the investigating officers today lent credence to the fact that another person is likely in the mix.

The mobile phone is from another sentry, who was on duty from morning on the fateful day till 8.30 that night.

Sources in the know of the detective department ( DD) of Kolkata police, today acknowledged the fact that a fifth mobile had indeed been impounded.

This fifth seizure, claimed the source, would likely throw light on whether the security guard, on morning shift, had anything to do or whether there had been any conversation with the accused till his stay in the college.