Kuwait has resumed commercial flights after remaining suspended for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, the country’s civil aviation authorities said.

Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, president of Kuwait’s Directorate-General for Civil Aviation, said in a statement that the first day of resuming commercial flights was a success in cooperation with all governmental and non-governmental agencies operating at the airport.

He praised the great efforts made by the Ministry of Health, calling on all travellers and workers at the airport to adhere to health regulations and guidelines.

Kuwait suspended all international flights to and from the country in early March to curb the spread of coronavirus, with the exception of repatriation flights.

In May, the daily reported that civil aviation authorities would implement a gradual resumption of commercial flights with government approval, which will be implemented in three phases.

Kuwait has confirmed 67,448 coronavirus cases, 58,525 recoveries and 453 deaths.