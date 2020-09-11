Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma has today tested Covid-19 positive. It was learnt from LalBazar sources that the test reports came today morning and that the health condition of the Commissioner is stable.

The tests were conducted on Wednesday He is at present in home-isolation with medical experts keeping a close observation of his conditions from time to time. The 52-year-old IPS officer was indisposed for the past few days with mild symptoms of the virus. He had temperature which led him to get the tests done for confirmation.

It may be noted that several police personnel in the state police force, around 8,000, have contracted the virus which had led the Commissioner to earlier announce his decisions to shift police barracks from the police stations.

About 24 police personnel have also succumbed to the disease