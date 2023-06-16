King, Queen receive wishes from political parties as Bhutan anticipates third Royal child

Political parties have offered their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema as the nation Bhutan celebrates the impending arrival of the third Royal Child, Bhutan Live reported.

Pema Chewang, the president of the Bhutan Tendrel Party, expressed joy at learning of the impending birth of the third royal child. Whereas, Vice President of Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa, Dasho Sonam Kinga, Vice President of Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa, stated, “We celebrate the joyous news of another sacred bead enriching the illustrious rosary of our royal lineage. Our ardent prayers are being answered.”

According to Bhutan Live, following the recent announcement of the birth of the third Royal child, Bhutan is ecstatic. The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen shared the news with the public yesterday morning and thanked everyone for their persistent prayers and best wishes.

People all throughout the nation shared their joy as the news spread like wildfire.

Social media platforms were flooded with congratulations, prayers, and happy comments for the King and Queen shortly after the formal announcement was made on the King’s Facebook page.

Prime Minister Lotay Tshering remarked, “Blessings come in various forms. Today’s news was one such blessing. The nation feels enriched and spiritually uplifted by this news. To celebrate, I lit a butter lamp and offered my prayers at home,” according to Bhutan Live.

Furthermore, the King and Queen of Bhutan were also congratulated by Chief Justice Chogyal Dago Rigdzin, who emphasised that this priceless autumnal gift represented continuity, blessings of peace, and prosperity in the land of Druk Yul.

He said with unbridled enthusiasm and excitement, “We are overjoyed and thrilled with this heartwarming news.”