A key Taliban divisional commander has been arrested in Afghanistan’s northern province of Takhar, amidst the ongoing violence in the country, a local spokesman confirmed on Monday.

“Rohullah Rohani and one of his protectors have been arrested following an operative task conducted by personnel National Directorate of Security (NDS) or national intelligence agency in Yangi Qala district in Takhar,” the spokesman told Xinhua news agency.

The province has been the scene of recent heavy clashes.

The Taliban militant group has not responded to the report so far.

The report came as Taliban militants have attacked security forces and captured several suburban districts across Afghanistan in recent weeks.

In neighboring Kunduz province, Afghan national security forces launched a counter-attack early Monday and evict militants from Khan Abad district which was captured by Taliban militants over the weekend, local officials confirmed.

Since the official withdrawal of the US and other NATO troops in Afghanistan on May 1, the Taliban have intensified attacks on provincial capitals, districts, bases, and checkpoints.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have been displaced in the past few weeks.

The withdrawal of international troops is due to be completed by September 11 at the latest.