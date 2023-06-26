Key takeaways from PM Modi’s Egypt visit: From diplomatic ties to mutual goodwill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned from his official visit to Egypt, at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. This marked the Prime Minister’s first state visit to the African nation, and it holds significant potential for strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During his visit, PM Modi paid a visit to the Al-Hakim mosque in the Egyptian capital, where he expressed admiration for the warm hospitality of the Egyptian Muslim community, including the Dawoodi Bohras. This experience is expected to contribute to maintaining religious harmony back home in India, similar to what exists in Egypt. President el-Sisi bestowed upon PM Modi the esteemed ‘Order of the Nile’ award, the highest state honor in Egypt. This recognition marks the 13th highest state honor received by Prime Minister Modi and is likely to foster goodwill between the two nations. PM Modi also met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, engaging in discussions about social harmony and joint efforts to counter extremism and radicalization. During his visit to the Heliopolis War Cemetery, PM Modi paid tribute to the British Indian soldiers who fought from the Egyptian side during the World Wars. Additionally, he had the opportunity to meet the Indian community residing in Egypt. These gestures have been perceived as a reassuring commitment to fostering closer people-to-people contact between the two countries, particularly for the Indian diaspora. The Prime Minister held productive talks with Egyptian President el-Sisi, focusing on ways to enhance the strategic relationship between the two countries. Their discussions encompassed areas such as trade, investments, energy cooperation, and people-to-people connections. As a result, both nations elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. On social media platform Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his contentment regarding his meeting with Mr. Hassan Allam, the Chief Executive Officer of Hassan Allam Holding Company. Their conversations revolved around subjects such as the economy, investments, and the safeguarding of Egypt’s cultural heritage. This interaction symbolizes the successful implementation of soft power diplomacy between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Egypt is expected to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster mutual goodwill. Discussions on social harmony, strategic cooperation, and people-to-people connections have laid the foundation for enhanced collaboration between the two nations. The visit highlights the positive prospects for future cooperation and underscores the commitment of both countries to deepening their relationship.