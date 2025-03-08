Kerala youth dies after swallowing MDMA to evade police arrest

A 28-year-old man from Maikkavu near Thamarassery in Kerala’s Kozhikode district died after allegedly swallowing MDMA upon spotting the police.

The deceased, identified as Shanid, a resident of Maikkavu, was initially taken into custody on Friday morning on suspicion of possessing MDMA for local distribution.

According to police sources, he swallowed two plastic packets containing the drug in an attempt to evade arrest and tried to flee. However, the police apprehended him and registered a case against him under the NDPS Act.

Upon confirming that he had ingested the drug, officers immediately shifted him to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. He was later transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for specialized treatment.

Medical examinations, including an endoscopy, revealed packets containing white granules inside his stomach. Despite medical intervention, he was declared dead at 11:18 am on Saturday. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact quantity of drugs he consumed.

Officials also confirmed that Shanid had previous drug-related cases registered at Thamarassery and Kodanchery police stations.