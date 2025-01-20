Logo

# World

Kazakhstan limits potato exports to control domestic prices

The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture has decided to impose a six-month ban on potato exports to non-Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries to stabilise domestic potato prices, a statement published by the ministry said on Sunday.

IANS | New Delhi | January 20, 2025 11:27 am

Potato representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

Due to increased demand from neighbouring countries and high export prices this year, potato exports have surged by 1.5 times, affecting local markets, said the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ban, which will not apply to trade with EAEU member states, aims to prevent speculative price hikes and ensure market stability, said the ministry, stressing that current potato reserves are sufficient to meet domestic demand until the early 2025 harvest.

As of Sunday, total reserves exceed 850,000 tons, excluding stock held in retail chains. The 2024 harvest was 2.9 million tons.

Kazakhstan is a significant consumer and producer of potatoes in Central Asia, with a longstanding agricultural tradition. The country has a diverse climate and a substantial amount of arable land, leading to a stable domestic potato production industry.

Kazakhstan’s potato cultivation benefits from modern agricultural practices, including irrigation systems and mechanized farming techniques.

Farmers typically plant potatoes in the spring, with harvesting occurring in late summer or early autumn. Kazakhstan as one of the leading potato-producing countries in Central Asia, has a diverse range of potato varieties cultivated across the country.

The main potato-growing regions in Kazakhstan include North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan, benefiting from favourable soil conditions and adequate irrigation.

Potato production in Kazakhstan is characterised by both large-scale commercial farms and smallholder producers.

