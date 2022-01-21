Follow Us:
Karachi court exonerates cancer patient seven months after her death

Justice was served too late by the court and Saima’s lawyers were not able to share the news of her exoneration to her family members happily.

ANI | Karachi | January 21, 2022 12:39 pm

Karachi, cancer

Representational Image: iStock

A Karachi court exonerated a cancer patient, Saima Farhan and four of her family members for their alleged involvement in a murder case, seven months after her death in Central Jail, where she remained incarcerated for almost a year-and-a-half, reported Geo TV.

Justice was served too late by the court and Saima’s lawyers were not able to share the news of her exoneration to her family members happily. Saima, 35, who was an aalima and used to teach the Holy Quran to the person she was accused of killing, died in jail on June 14, 2021, due to severe abdominal and kidney issues.

Jail authorities, in her death report, also revealed that she was a cancer patient.
Saima’s family says, ‘We are poor people, what could we have done?’.

The defence counsel, Muhmmad Akbar Khan and his associate Sheikh Saqib Ahmed said, “During the trial, Saima asked us at every hearing: ‘Wakeel sahib, hamein bail kab milegi? (When will we be granted bail)?” reported Geo TV.

