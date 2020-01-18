Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Iran to hand over the damaged black boxes from last week’s downed airliner to France and said that it has one of the few laboratories capable of properly examining them.

PM Trudeau said, “Iran does not have the level of technical expertise and mostly the equipment necessary to be able to analyze these damaged black boxes quickly”.

“The right place to send those black boxes to get the proper information from them and in a rapid way” is France”, Trudeau added.

On January 12, Trudeau spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over the phone after Tehran admitted to having “unintentionally” downed a Ukrainian airliner last week that killed all 176 people on board.

Last Saturday, Rouhani said that the aircraft, which had flown close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards, was shot down “unintentionally due to human error”.

The Iranian military also put out a statement stating that the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned toward a “sensitive military centre” of the Revolutionary Guard. It also blamed the “highest level of readiness” resulting from tensions with the United States.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation to the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassim Suleimani.

The United States and Canada had said that the plane was shot down.