US President Donald Trump on Friday came out on the side of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, telling him to “fight” an accusation that he assaulted a woman three decades ago.
In a radio interview, Trump said, “I would just say to Joe Biden: just go out and fight it. It’s, you know, it’s one of those things”.
“You know, it’s his problem, but I like to get in front of it and I just deny it. If it’s not true, you deny it”, the president further added said.
“I’ve been a total victim of this nonsense false accusations”, he said.