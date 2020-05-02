Biden’s morning appearance on MSNBC comes as he faces mounting pressure, including from President Donald Trump, to address the allegations, and as top Democrats rushed to the party flagbearer’s defense.

“I don’t know why after 27 years all of this gets raised,” said Biden, who leads Trump in most polls ahead of the November election.

He is accused by Tara Reade, a former staffer when he was a senator, of pinning her against a wall and digitally penetrating her in 1993, when she was 29.

In his interview with Bongino, Trump echoed many conservatives in angrily comparing the relatively low-heat Biden controversy with the intense scandal that blew up around Trump’s latest Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh’s 2018 confirmation process was severely rocked by an accusation from Christine Blasey Ford that he had tried to rape her when they were teenagers in 1982.

Trump came into office in 2016 having brushed off more than a dozen accusations from women that over the years he committed everything from harassment to rape.

Biden has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate, and on Thursday he launched a committee to help him search for and vet a vice presidential candidate.

The former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party for US election.

In a series of polls conducted in the month of April, Biden leads Trump in head-to-head general election matchups by an average of 5.9 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics website.