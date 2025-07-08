BD SSC results 2025 to be released on educationboardresults.gov.bd soon

Bangladesh SSC results 2025: Candidates waiting to check their BD SSC results 2025 don’t need to wait much. As per the latest update, BD SSC result 2025 is expected to be released online on July 10 at 12 noon on the official website i.e. educationboardresults.gov.bd for different boards including Barisal board, Chittagong board, Comilla board, Dhaka board, Dinajpur board, Jessore board, Madrasah board, Rajshahi board, Sylhet board, Mymensingh board, and Technical board.

As per the record, around 2 million candidates appeared for the examination in 2025.

Till date, no official confirmation regarding the date and time has been released on the Bangladesh SSC result website for the candidates. At the time of publishing the story, the BD SSC official website was down.

Once the BD SSC results 2025 have been declared on the official website, then the candidates can easily check the results online by following the instructions.

Log on to the official website, i.e., educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Click on the result tab.

Select examination board

Choose the year

Select the board from Barisal, Chittagong, Comilla, Dhaka, Dinajpur, Jessore, Madrasah, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Mymensingh, or Technical.

Select the result type from the drop-down.

Submit the details online, and the result will be available on the screen.

Due to the heavy load on the website, some of the candidates may face technical issues. In such cases, candidates need to wait and try to refresh the BD SSC results website via (CTRL + R). In case the website is not working after waiting for long, then the candidates can check the BD SSC Results 2025 via SMS services.

BD SSC Result via SMS: Candidates need to send an SMS in the following format, i.e., SSC<Space> First 3 letters of Board<Space>Roll<Space> Exam Year and send it to 16222.

Keep surfing thestatesman.com for more and the latest news updates on Bangladesh SSC Results.