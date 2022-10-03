JP Nadda inspects venue of PM’s rally at Bilaspur in Himachal

BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, along with other party leaders, on Monday visited Luhnu ground in Bilaspur, to inspect the venue of the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated for 5 October.

Prior to the public meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be dedicating AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College at Bilaspur and lay foundation stones of Medical Devices Park Nalagarh and Pinjore-Nalagarh four-lane National Highway project.

Nadda also attended a meeting of Bilaspur district unit of BJP.

The meeting was presided over by state president Suresh Kashyap which was also attended by the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, National Vice President Saudan Singh, State Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna and District President Swadesh Thakur and party spokesperson Randhir Sharma.

Nadda appealed to all BJP members to make the upcoming Prime minister rally a success.

He said, “It is an honour for Himachal that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to his second home and he will be giving Himachal AIIMS which is a privilege for our state. “

He will later address a public rally which will be a historic one, he claimed.

Suresh Kashyap said, “Modi is a crowd puller and has his own charisma. There is a lot of enthusiasm in the party workers to welcome the Prime Minister. He has an old association with Himachal and has worked for the overall development of our state.”

AIIMS Bilaspur has been made in an area of 247 acres of land and this project will give a lot of benefits to the general public in times to come, he added.

Avinash Rai Khanna said that prime minister Narendra Modi has given Himachal whatever it needed.

He has provided Bulk Drug Park and a medical device park which will further enhance the capabilities of the state in terms of health, said Khanna, adding that the general public is happy with the overall performance of the double engine government.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that all preparations have been done to welcome the Prime Minister and this rally will be a total success.

The guidance being provided by the Prime Minister from time to time is very helpful for us, he added.