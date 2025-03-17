Japan stresses importance of US involvement in achieving peace in Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stressed the importance of the United States’ involvement in achieving peace in Ukraine.

Following the “Coalition of willing” virtual meeting hosted by the United Kingdom, Ishiba stated that the diplomatic efforts by countries including Europe and the United States are tirelessly ongoing to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and Japan welcomes these efforts.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ishiba issued a written message for the “Summit Meeting on Ukraine,” which was hosted by the UK. He appreciated the efforts towards achieving peace.

“We can never tolerate unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force like Russia’s aggression against Ukraine anywhere in the world. With this in mind, Japan has worked closely together with Europe,” PM Ishiba stated.

“We need to bear in mind that the peace to be achieved in Ukraine can impact not only Europe but also global security, including the Indo-Pacific region. We must work together to ensure that the situation does not lead to the drawing of the wrong precedent. We continuously need the US involvement,” the ministry statement added, quoting the PM.

Ishiba stated that Japan is committed to work on strengthening Ukraine’s economic and social resilience. He assured to continue assisting in the recovery and reconstruction through public-private partnership assistance from a medium to long-term perspective.

He expressed hope that the “coalition of willing” virtual meeting will serve as a further step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the statement reads.

Earlier this week, during Japan’s participation in the Group of 7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Canada, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Iwaya Takeshi, welcomed the efforts for peace by the US and European countries.

He pointed out that the way of peace in Ukraine affects not only Europe but the entire international order, including the Indo-Pacific region, and that they must not allow a situation to arise from which wrong precedents can be drawn, the ministry statement added.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya also pointed out the achievement of a framework for lasting peace and the importance of the involvement of the United States and the united efforts of the G7, and stated that Japan is ready to make an affirmative contribution.

He said that Japan would like to contribute to improving Ukraine’s resilience, which is essential for a lasting peace, by assisting in the recovery and reconstruction through a public-private partnership, the statement added.