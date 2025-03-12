J-K leaders question Centre’s ban on Mirwaiz’s Awami Action Committee

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed his reservations on the ban imposed by the Centre on the Awami Action Committee (AAC) of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, even as the other Valley-based political leaders described it a step towards intimidation and disempowerment of Kashmiris.

He said the Centre has not shared any intelligence with his government that could have warranted the ban on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s Awami Action Committee (AAC), and asserted he was not in favour of such decisions.

The Centre had on Tuesday banned the AAC, headed by Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Ittihadul Muslimeen (IM) for five years for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

“I do not know the basis of the ban. This is not under the purview of the elected government in J&K and the intelligence on the basis of which it has taken place has not been shared with us,” Omar told reporters at Gulmarg after the culmination of the fifth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games.

However, Omar said, “On principle, we have never been in favour of such decisions”.

“Since the Mirwaiz was released from house arrest, I have not seen any objectionable statements from him, but we do not have any information about the reasons behind the ban. (But), we will see what to do about it in the future,” he added.

In a post on X, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote; “Strongly condemn the ban on Awami Action Committee and declaring it an “Unlawful Association”.

Formed by shaheed e Millat at the peak of holy relic (moi muqadas) agitation in 1964, it has unwaveringly stood by the people of J&K advocating their aspirations and rights through completely non violent and democratic methods and calling for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and deliberation, for which it’s members suffered jails and incarceration and even martyrdom. This move seems part of the continuation of the policy of intimidation and disempowerment that is being followed viz a viz J&K since August 2019. The voice of truth may be suppressed through force but will not be silenced”.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti criticized the Union Home Ministry’s decision to ban the AAC and IM, questioning the rationale behind the move.

“MHA’s banning of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) headed by Mirwaiz Ummer Farooq and Ittihadul Muslimeen (IM) headed by Mohammad Abbas Ansari is another blow to Kashmir’s social and political landscape”, she said.

“Suppressing dissent will only deepen tensions rather than resolve them. The J&K government must intervene to stop such actions. Democracy is about more than elections – it’s about protecting citizens’ fundamental rights. While silencing Kashmir’s voices may serve BJP’s political agenda, it undermines the very Constitution that safeguards these rights. The central government must reassess its approach and move away from heavy-handed tactics”, she added.

Mehbooba said there is contradiction in the government’s approach, stating that while Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is provided Z+ security, his organization has been declared unlawful. “If Mirwaiz Kashmir is considered anti-national, then why is he given Z+ security? And if he is not, then why ban his organization?” she told reporters.

“Mirwaiz Umar’s father, Moulvi Farooq, sacrificed his life. How long will the government continue with its muscular policy?” she said, urging for a “healing touch” instead of measures that alienate the people.