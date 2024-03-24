J-K: JeM terror module in Srinagar busted; 4 held

Azad likely to contest LS polls from politically volatile Anantnag
Azad has already announced his trusted lieutenant GM Saroori as the DPAP candidate in Udhampur against Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.
Four terror associates were arrested during the operation, the police said, adding that a huge cache of arms was recovered from their possession.
Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the security forces, busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module on Saturday.
Four terror associates were arrested during the operation, the police said, adding that a huge cache of arms was recovered from their possession.
“Srinagar Police alongwith SF’s busted JeM #terror module, 04 #terrorist associates arrested & huge cache of Arms/Ammunition recovered from their possession. FIR registered, #Investigation set in progress,” read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir Zone Police.
Further updates are awaited.
Advertisement
Advertisement