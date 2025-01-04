Israeli military strikes 40 sites in Gaza, resulting in ‘dozens of’ casualties

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it has conducted raids on some 40 sites used by Hamas across the Gaza Strip since Thursday, with Israeli and Palestinian sources reported that these strikes have resulted in dozens of casualties.

The Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas’ command and control centres, as well as gathering points used by Hamas militants who had planned and executed attacks on Israeli troops and civilians, killing “dozens” of militants operated from these locations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement.

In a post on Friday on social media platform X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged residents of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza to evacuate, warning of an upcoming wave of strikes in the area.

Meanwhile, Gazan health authorities said at least 68 people were killed across Gaza on Thursday.

Also on Friday, the Israeli military said militants in Gaza launched a missile and two rockets towards Israel, with no injuries reported.

The missile, launched at noon targeting a military helicopter, was intercepted by Israel and triggered sirens in Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel.

As for the two rockets, which were launched at around 1:30 pm local time (1130 GMT) from northern Gaza towards southern Israel, “one projectile fell near the community of Nir Am, while the second landed in an open area,” according to the Israeli military.

They triggered sirens in Sderot and the nearby communities of Ibim and Nir Am in southern Israel.

Hamas has yet to comment on these attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a deadly conflict since October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people. Israel responded with a large-scale air and ground assault on the besieged enclave, resulting in more than 45,500 Palestinian deaths so far.