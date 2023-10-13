Israeli Embassy Employee Stabbed in Beijing

An employee of the Israeli Embassy in Beijing became the victim of a stabbing, as reported by Israel’s foreign ministry on Friday. The injured embassy staff is currently under medical care in a hospital and is in stable condition. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain unclear, and no entity has claimed responsibility for the act.

This alarming event has occurred amidst heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas. Hamas recently issued a call for a “day of rage” on Friday. As a result, authorities have advised both Israelis and Jewish communities worldwide to increase their vigilance.

Israel’s foreign ministry has verified the attack and confirmed the victim’s stability while receiving medical treatment in a hospital. Eyewitness accounts vary, with one individual recounting the sight of a man brandishing a knife and another observing the wounded victim seeking assistance from the police, leaning against a vehicle.

Advertisement

This violent incident transpired subsequent to a surprise attack by Hamas gunmen, resulting in the loss of more than 1,200 lives, primarily civilians, and the taking of approximately 150 hostages in Israel. In retaliation, Israel has unleashed a barrage of air and artillery strikes upon Hamas targets located in the Gaza Strip over the course of six days, leading to a death toll exceeding 1,350 individuals.

The Israeli foreign ministry’s website issued a warning statement, pointing out that Hamas had called upon its supporters worldwide to observe a “Day of Rage” on Friday, urging them to “attack Israelis and Jews.”

In a recent development, Gaza is engulfed in fear and confusion following the Israeli army’s directive for more than one million Palestinians residing in the north of the besieged enclave to relocate to the south within 24 hours in anticipation of an impending ground offensive. The United Nations (UN) has expressed its reservations, deeming such a mass relocation as “impossible” and warning of potential catastrophic consequences.

Hamas, on the other hand, has dismissed the Israeli warning as “fake propaganda” and instructed residents to disregard the relocation order, further complicating the already tense situation in the region.