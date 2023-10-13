UN Warns of Consequences as Israel Calls for Gaza Evacuation

Israel has called upon the civilian population in Gaza City to relocate to the southern region, setting a deadline of 24 hours. This move by the military in Israel has raised concerns globally, particularly within the United Nations (UN). The UN expressed its skepticism regarding the feasibility of such a massive displacement, involving approximately 1.1 million Palestinians.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric conveyed the organization’s apprehension, describing it as an “impossible” task, one that could result in dire humanitarian consequences. The United Nations is deeply concerned about the potential ramifications of this directive and has urged Israel to reconsider it. The fear is that this order may escalate an already tragic situation into a catastrophic one.

This call from the Israeli military doesn’t spare UN personnel or those taking refuge in UN-administered facilities, which encompass schools, health centers, and clinics. The UN has made it clear that they stand against the violence inflicted upon civilians in Israel and indiscriminate attacks on Palestinian civilians in Gaza. They also condemn the tightening of the blockade. This is viewed as illegal and predicted to have devastating effects on the entire civilian population.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict and matters pertaining to Palestine have long been subjects of contention at the United Nations. These issues have led to extensive debates, resolutions, and the allocation of resources within the organization. Since its establishment, the UN Security Council has adopted a substantial number of resolutions directly linked to the Arab-Israeli conflict. These resolutions had reached a total of 79 by January 2010.

The UN’s stance on the Israeli military’s evacuation order is clear. They consider it an impractical and potentially calamitous move that could worsen the already dire situation in Gaza. As the situation unfolds, the world watches, hoping for a peaceful resolution to this longstanding conflict.