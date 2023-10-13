Three Indians have been reported missing after Hamas attack in Israel last Saturday, according to the Israeli Embassy in India. The identities of the missing Indians have not been revealed so far. It is not yet clear if they have been kidnapped or killed in the attack as rescuers continue to extract bodies from under the rubble.

More than 1,300 people, including foreign nationals from more than 35 countries, were killed in the deadly Hamas attack in Israel on October 7. According to news agency ANI, 7 Nepalese were also killed in the Hamas attack.

The details of missing Indians emerged after Israeli Embassy in India put out a list of missing and killed foreign nationals.

“When it comes to terrorism, Hamas spares no one. This is a list of foreign nationals killed and missing at the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization. 3 missing Indians are also included in this list,” the Israeli Embassy said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi had Thursday told reporters that they have not received information about any Indian causality in the Hamas attack so far.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on India’s rescue mission, Bagchi said that there are around 18,000 Indians in Israel, a dozen in West Bank and some 3-4 people are in Gaza.

India has launched Operation Ajay to bring back Indians stranded in war-torn Israel. The first flight under the rescue mission brought back 212 Indians stranded in Israel to New Delhi earlier today.

More such flights have been planned to bring back Indian citizens who want to return in view of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant outfit Hamas.