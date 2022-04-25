Israel strikes Lebanon following rocket attack

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday that the military fired artillery into Lebanon after a rocket hit the Jewish state.

“In response to the projectile launched from Lebanon into northern (Israel), IDF Artillery forces are currently targeting the source of the launch in Lebanon,” the Forces said in a tweet.

The projectile launched from Lebanon fell overnight in an open field near a Kibbutz community in northern Israel, with no damage or injuries reported, reports Xinhua news agency.

No group has claimed responsibility yet.

IDF spokesman Ran Kochav told Kan Reshet Bet Radio that Palestinian groups likely fired the rocket.

The incident came amid rising tensions over clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.