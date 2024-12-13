Israel says destroyed over 90 pc of Syria’s surface-to-air missile systems

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it has “severely damaged” Syria’s air defences, destroying over 90 per cent of identified strategic surface-to-air missile systems.

In a statement, the IDF revealed that it had been conducting a comprehensive assessment of Syria’s situation, taking into account the potential downfall of Bashar al-Assad, Xinhua news agency reported.

“In preparation for such a scenario, the Air Force has developed an extensive strike plan aimed at neutralising Syria’s military capabilities, including strategic weaponry,” the statement read.

Over the past several days, hundreds of Israeli fighter jets and aircraft have launched coordinated strikes, delivering significant blows to Syria’s most strategic weapons, including fighter jets, helicopters, missiles, UAVs, radars, and rockets.

The strikes also targeted several key Syrian air bases. The T4 Airport, near northern Damascus, was significantly damaged, with the complete destruction of the SU-22 and SU-24 fighter squadrons stationed there. The “Ble” Airport, housing three additional fighter squadrons, and a nearby weapons storage site were also hit in the Israeli strikes.

“In 48 hours, the IDF struck most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria to prevent them from falling into the hands of terrorist elements,” IDF said in a post on X.

In addition, manufacturing and storage facilities, including a critical one in Syria’s Homs area, which was identified as a pivotal component of Syria’s Scud missile program, were targeted.

The IDF statement highlighted that these operations aimed to degrade Syria’s advanced military capabilities amid escalating tensions in the region.