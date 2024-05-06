Logo

Logo

# World

Israel says 3 soldiers killed in Hamas mortar attack

At least three soldiers were killed and nine others injured in a Hamas mortar attack, the Israeli army has said.

IANS | New Delhi | May 6, 2024 11:20 am

Israel says 3 soldiers killed in Hamas mortar attack

PHOTO: ANI

At least three soldiers were killed and nine others injured in a Hamas mortar attack, the Israeli army has said.

The Israeli army in a statement on Sunday said that about ten mortars were fired from the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on the Kerem Shalom crossing between the Palestinian enclave and Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Advertisement

According to the statement, Israeli warplanes, in retaliation, struck the launcher from which the projectiles were fired and a military structure located in the area.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Gaza effect

A boycott of KFC outlets in Muslim-majority Malaysia, to register protest against America’s support for Israel, may be entirely predictable. But the fires of protest ignited on university campuses as far apart as New York and California