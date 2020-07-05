Israel’s Ministry of Health has reported 977 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29,032.

The number of COVID-19 deaths increased from 326 to 330, while the number of patients in serious conditions increased from 77 to 84 out of 296 patients currently hospitalised, according to the report.

The number of recoveries increased to 17,773, with 104 new recoveries, while the number of active cases hit 10,929.

On Saturday, Israeli police said that Israeli border police chief Yaakov Shabtai tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In May, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aide had tested positive for coronavirus, but it was not clear if the 70-year-old leader had been exposed or his work affected.

Netanyahu had tested negative for Coronavirus earlier on March 15.

However, Netanyahu’s office earlier said in a statement “In accordance with directives from the Prime Minister’s Office deputy director general for security and emergencies, routine coronavirus tests were being carried out on those in close proximity to PM Netanyahu, as well as on the prime minister himself; none of those being tested showed any prior symptoms”.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Defence Minister Benny Gantz and army chief of staff Aviv Kochavi will not have to undergo quarantine despite meeting with Shabtai on Thursday.

Last month, Netanyahu warned that if the increase in infections continues, restrictions that were lifted would have to be reimposed.